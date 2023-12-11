Tajikistan pores over France's expertise for bettering tourism sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 11. Discussions revolved around leveraging France's best practices in advancing the tourism sector in Tajikistan were held in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports.

According to data from Tajikistan's Tourism Development Committee, this topic was broached during a meeting between Kamoliddin Muminzod, the Chairman of the Committee, and France's Ambassador to Tajikistan Elsa Pignol.

The meeting entailed an exchange of views on fostering bilateral relations in tourism, fostering collaboration between tourism companies from both countries, studying the French experience, and attracting investments in this domain.

Furthermore, the participants addressed the effective application of France's experience in organizing training courses for Tajikistan's tourism sector workforce and enhancing tourist exchanges between the two countries.

The Committee Chair highlighted that Tajikistan currently possesses ample opportunities for tourism development through the establishment of favorable legal frameworks, simplifying visa acquisition, implementing visa-free systems, offering incentives to domestic and foreign entrepreneurs, reducing tax burdens in tourism-related sectors, and expanding cooperation with foreign nations.