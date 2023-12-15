Tajikistan, Russian company forge telecom collaboration

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 15. The Communication Service under the Tajikistan government and the Zyfra Russian company have inked a memorandum outlining their collaboration efforts, Trend reports.

According to the service, this document governs bilateral communication in the field of communications and information technologies, including network security, the development of the e-commerce system, the approval of implementing electronic documents in Tajikistan, postal service reinforcement, and IP telephony.

The purpose of the memorandum is to improve bilateral cooperation in the advancement of different elements of telecommunications, such as broadband internet access, internet management, 4G LTE, 5G networks, and worldwide internet connectivity.

Additionally, the collaboration memorandum involves organizing joint consultations and events, informational meetings, webinars to bolster links between information and communication technologies, exchanging information practices, national initiatives, and programs related to communication development.

It also includes sharing experiences in developing regional strategies, midterm and long-term trips, and other forms of cooperation that serve mutual interests.

The signing underscored the importance of strengthening multidimensional partnerships with foreign enterprises to provide new momentum for Tajikistan's mobile communication network reform and modernization. The start of collaboration with Zyfra is likewise in line with this goal.