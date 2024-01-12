Slovak Betamont keen on fostering collaboration with Tajikistan in transport sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 12. Slovak Betamont company is keen on fostering collaboration with partners from Tajikistan in the transport sector, Rostislav Babicz, the Director for cooperation with Central Asian countries at the company said, Trend reports.

As per the Ministry of Transport in Tajikistan, talks were held in Tajikistan, involving the country's Minister of Transport, Azim Ibrohim, Slovakia's Ambassador to Tajikistan (based in Uzbekistan), Viktor Borecky, and Director of the Export-Import Bank of Slovakia (Eximbanka SR), Mikhail Demak.

During the talks, Babicz said that Betamont has achieved significant milestones in implementing transport projects in recent years.

Following these discussions, the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan and the Export-Import Bank of Slovakia (Eximbanka SR) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

This agreement involves a preferential loan and grant to implement investment projects in Tajikistan's transport sector, specifically aiming to install weigh stations on the national and international highways.