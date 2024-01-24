EU, Germany reaffirm commitment to support Sebzor HPP construction in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 24. Representatives from the EU, the German Embassy, and the German KfW Development Bank have reaffirmed their commitments and support for the implementation of the Sebzor hydropower plant (HPP) construction in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, this announcement was made during a meeting at the Ministry dedicated to the construction of the Sebzor HPP.

Daler Juma, Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, along with representatives from the country's development partners, including the EU, the Consul of Germany in Tajikistan, the German Development Bank, Tajikistan's Pamir Energy company (the project implementation agency), and the construction contractor, Tojikgidroelectromontaj (TGEM), participated in the meeting.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the progress of the Sebzor HPP construction, including the current status, existing challenges, and ways to address them within the specified timelines, budget constraints, and under modern standards and required construction quality.

During the discussions, the Minister of Energy of Tajikistan emphasized that the Sebzor HPP is one of the country's major projects, and the government is providing all necessary support for its completion. Juma urged Pamir Energy to effectively utilize all available opportunities, considering potential challenges, and to expedite the work through increased manpower and equipment.

The Sebzor HPP has a planned capacity of 11 MW, and commercial operations are set to commence in 2025, with an anticipated average output of 77.6 GWh per year.

