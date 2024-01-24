Tajikistan's Somon Air ups flights to Uzbekistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 24. Somon Air, the Tajik airline, has increased a number of flights to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the company, starting from January 24, Somon Air will be adding another flight from Dushanbe to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent. The flight on January 24 is scheduled to depart at 11:30 PM (GMT+5).

Thus, flights from Dushanbe to Tashkent will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. All flights will be conducted using Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

Additionally, beginning January 22, Somon Air increased its flights from Dushanbe to Almaty, Kazakhstan, up to three times a week, specifically on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Somon Air successfully connects Tajikistan to Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.