Tajikistan's Somon Air to non-stop fly to Saudi Jeddah

Tajikistan Materials 9 February 2024 13:43 (UTC +04:00)
Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 9. Somon Air, Tajikistan's airline, has launched its first regular flight from the Tajik city of Khujand to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

According to Somon Air, flights from Khujand to Jeddah will operate once a week, on Tuesdays. Departure from Khujand is scheduled for 09:15 PM (GMT+5), with arrival in Jeddah at 02:30 AM (GMT+3).

In addition to this route, Somon Air has also commenced direct international regular flights from Khujand to Dubai on February 4. These flights to Dubai will also operate once a week, on Sundays.

Currently, Somon Air successfully operates regular flights from Tajikistan to 25 destinations, including cities in Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

