Tajikistan's extractive industry production goes up

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 28. The value of production in Tajikistan's extractive industry amounted to 9.372 billion somoni ($856.734 million) in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Agency of Statistics under the President of Tajikistan, production increased by 11.7 percent at comparable prices compared to 2022.

There was an increase in the production of metallic ores by 13.2 percent, stone and brown coal by 2.7 percent, and other minerals by 11.7 percent.

Industrial production in Tajikistan in 2023, including that of private entrepreneurs, amounted to 46.815 billion somoni ($4.279 billion). Compared to 2022, industrial production increased by 12 percent at comparable prices.

The main factor driving the growth in overall industrial production was the increase in production in the extractive industry by 11.7 percent, the manufacturing industry by 12.3 percent, and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply by 20.9 percent.