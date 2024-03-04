EBRD and Tajikistan sing agreements for Sughd substation reconstruction

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 4. Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed credit, grant, and project agreements for financing the "Reconstruction of the Sughd-500 Kv substation" project, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Finance, the documents were signed by Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor, and the Head of Tajikistan for the EBRD, Holger Wiefel.

The objective of implementing the project is to modernize the electricity transmission system, ensure the stability of transmission lines, reduce power losses, and improve electricity supply in the northern regions of the country.

It was noted that the total amount of these agreements is 35.4 million euro, including 23 million euro in credit, 10 million euro in grants, and 2.4 million euro in technical assistance.

To date, the EBRD has invested 919 million euro through 165 projects in Tajikistan.