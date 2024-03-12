Tajikistan prioritizes co-op in transport infrastructure with Central Asia

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 12. Tajikistan places a high value on strengthening multilateral collaboration with Central Asian countries in the field of regional transport infrastructure, said Ahliddin Nuriddinzoda, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, he made the statement during the Regional Dialogue on Central Asian Connectivity Projects Pipeline, held on March 11–12, 2024, in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Nuriddinzoda, in his address, also emphasized the importance of enhancing multilateral cooperation with Central Asian countries in the fields of regional, logistical, and energy infrastructure.

He noted that Tajikistan's key trading partners include Central Asian countries, accounting for 21 percent of Tajikistan's total trade turnover.

During thematic sessions, Tajikistan's delegation proposed new projects for further discussion in the areas of transportation and logistics, energy, and information and communication technologies (ICT).

According to the Statistical Agency under the President of Tajikistan, among the Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan accounted for 10.4 percent of the total volume of Tajikistan's exports in 2023, while Uzbekistan accounted for 6.2 percent. As for imports, Kazakhstan accounted for 15.2 percent and Uzbekistan for 6 percent of Tajikistan's total imports.