Tajikistan shares data on electric cars' import

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 19. Tajikistan imported around 1,500 electric cars in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, the import of electric vehicles in Tajikistan is growing, and the country aims to increase their share to 20-30 percent in the future.

These measures are part of the Electric Transport Development Program for 2023-2028, a project developed by the Ministry of Transport and approved by the government's resolution dated October 31, 2022.

The program focuses on developing electric vehicle servicing technologies, creating new job opportunities, and reducing Tajikistan's dependency on imported fuel. Additionally, transitioning to electric transport will decrease the emission of greenhouse gases, primarily produced by automobiles.

In 2022, amendments were made to the Tax Code of Tajikistan, allowing the import of electric vehicles into the country without customs duties for the next 10 years, as well as exempting them from taxes and excise duties.

According to Tajikistan's Statistical Agency, the country's foreign trade turnover will reach $8.328 billion in 2023, up 13.9 percent, or $1.019 billion, from the previous year.