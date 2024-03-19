Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Tajikistan

Tajikistan shares data on electric cars' import

Tajikistan Materials 19 March 2024 08:57 (UTC +04:00)
Tajikistan shares data on electric cars' import

Follow Trend on

Umar Abakirov
Umar Abakirov
Read more

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 19. Tajikistan imported around 1,500 electric cars in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, the import of electric vehicles in Tajikistan is growing, and the country aims to increase their share to 20-30 percent in the future.

These measures are part of the Electric Transport Development Program for 2023-2028, a project developed by the Ministry of Transport and approved by the government's resolution dated October 31, 2022.

The program focuses on developing electric vehicle servicing technologies, creating new job opportunities, and reducing Tajikistan's dependency on imported fuel. Additionally, transitioning to electric transport will decrease the emission of greenhouse gases, primarily produced by automobiles.

In 2022, amendments were made to the Tax Code of Tajikistan, allowing the import of electric vehicles into the country without customs duties for the next 10 years, as well as exempting them from taxes and excise duties.

According to Tajikistan's Statistical Agency, the country's foreign trade turnover will reach $8.328 billion in 2023, up 13.9 percent, or $1.019 billion, from the previous year.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more