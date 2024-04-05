ADB, Tajikistan's Amonatbonk mull over economic resilience program

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 5. Amonatbonk, a state savings bank of Tajikistan, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed the implementation of the Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures Program (BRACE) in the country, Trend reports.

As per Amonatbonk, the meeting, which involved the Chairman of Amonatbonk, Alijon Salimzoda, and the head of ADB's working group, Dai Chang Song, concluded with both parties agreeing to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to the ADB, the BRACE program aims to assist the government of Tajikistan in implementing measures to stabilize economic fluctuations. Its focus lies on providing support to financially vulnerable individuals, particularly those facing heightened risks, while ensuring sufficient funding for these endeavors.

The primary objective is to foster societal inclusivity by extending additional aid to those in greatest need, thus bolstering the economy's resilience against challenges.

The program entails $50 million in funding from the ADB, directed towards enhancing support for vulnerable groups and fortifying economic resilience.