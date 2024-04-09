New fish processing factory launched in Tajikistan's Sughd

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 9. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has put into operation a fish processing factory in the Sughd region of the country, Trend reports.

According to the presidential press service, the enterprise has the capacity to process 1 ton of fish per day and produce over 5,000 tins, each weighing 200 grams, of canned fish daily.

It was noted that the Sughd region boasts significant resources and potential for increasing the volumes of processing and production of fish products. Apart from the Kayrakkum reservoir, one of the largest reservoirs in Tajikistan, the region is home to five fish farms. Officials have indicated that a considerable amount of the production for processing in the new plant will be sourced from the Kayrakkum reservoir.

Plans were also announced to construct two additional fish canning factories in the Sughd region and in the Khatlon region.

This initiative aligns with Tajikistan's ongoing industrialization strategy for 2022-2026, declared by President Rahmon as the "Years of Industrial Development". The strategy aims to boost industrial output by 2.5 times within five years, with a target of reaching 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion) by 2026, compared to 39 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021, and create more than 870 industrial enterprises.