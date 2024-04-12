Tajik President to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon plans to make a state visit to Azerbaijan in the third ten days of May this year, Tajik Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

The ministerial meeting between Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Jeyhun Bayramov took place on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Minsk.

“The ministers also exchanged views on holding the days of culture of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan, the days of Tajik cinema and the Tajik-Azerbaijani business forum in the second ten days of May,” the Tajik Foreign Ministry said.