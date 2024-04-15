President of Tajikistan concerned over closure of industrial enterprises in Sughd region

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 15. The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed concern over the liquidation of 20 industrial businesses in the Sughd region in the first quarter of 2024, Trend reports.

According to the presidential press service, this announcement was made during a meeting with regional leaders and activists.

Rahmon noted that an additional 29 enterprises were non-operational during this period. It was also noted that the region experienced a decline in the growth rate of industrial production.

In response, the president instructed responsible individuals to thoroughly investigate the reasons for the collapse of industrial enterprises and the lack of development in production at major industrial plants.

Rahmon emphasized that the region has immense untapped potential in industrial development, particularly in the mining and processing industries.

According to Tajikistan's National Statistical Agency, industrial production in the country last year, including that of private entrepreneurs, totaled 46.815 billion somoni ($4.279 billion), which is a 12 percent increase compared to 2022 at comparable prices.

Tajikistan's ongoing industrialization strategy for 2022–2026, named the "Years of Industrial Development", aims to increase industrial output by 2.5 times within five years. The strategy sets a target of reaching 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion) by 2026, compared to 39 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021, and includes plans to establish over 870 new industrial enterprises.