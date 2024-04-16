Tajikistan, EBRD consider expansion of collaboration

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 16. Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed the expansion of cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issue was discussed between the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Ismatullo Nasredin, and Eric Livny, the Associate Director and Regional Lead Economist for Central Asia at EBRD.

The parties addressed cooperation in the trade, economic, and legal spheres.

Meanwhile, the current loan portfolio of the EBRD in Tajikistan amounted to 482 million euros for 69 active projects as of January 31, 2024.

As of the reporting date, the EBRD's cumulative investments in Tajikistan totaled 919 million euros, spread across 165 projects, with the private sector's share in the portfolio amounting to 13 percent.

In late March 2024, the bank approved the allocation of funds to Tajikistan's financial organizations for a series of projects related to the development of entrepreneurship and the green economy in the country. The funds were allocated to Arvand Bank and the HUMO microcredit deposit organization.