Tajikistan appreciates German funding for agricultural development

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 17. Tajikistan has expressed gratitude for the support provided by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) in financing the establishment of value-added chains within Tajikistan's agricultural sector, Trend reports.

In a meeting held in Bonn, Germany, a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Akhliddin Nuriddinzoda, engaged in discussions with representatives from BMZ, as reported by Tajikistan's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

Nuriddinzoda highlighted the crucial role of agriculture in Tajikistan's economy, being essential for both food provision and the supply of industrial raw materials. In 2023, agriculture contributed 24.3 percent to the country's GDP.

He stressed the significant impact of the agricultural industry on national economic development, aligning with the government's objectives and plans.

Both parties expressed willingness to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and explore proposals discussed during the meeting.

According to the Statistical Agency of Tajikistan, agricultural production in the country reached 1.016 billion somoni ($92.412 million) in January 2024.