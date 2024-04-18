Tajikistan, Uzbekistan identify joint renewable energy projects as lucrative avenue

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 18. Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have identified the joint construction of wind and solar power stations as one of the lucrative avenues for future collaboration between the two countries, Trend reports.

This statement was made during a meeting between Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Dushanbe, according to the office of the Tajik president.

The parties expressed readiness to expand cooperation on water and energy issues within the framework of existing regional agreements and mechanisms.

Additionally, collaboration in the digital economy, technological research, e-commerce, and modern industrial services were acknowledged as new and promising directions for relations.

Transportation link expansion, freight transportation, the establishment of new routes between the regions of both countries, and efforts to construct railways were also discussed during the meeting.

Among other topics of discussion between the two presidents were issues concerning investment attraction, cooperation in trade, industry, machinery manufacturing, joint agricultural product processing, pharmaceutical production, and power plant construction.

The visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan resulted in the signing of a total of 28 documents, including a union treaty.