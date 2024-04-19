Tajikistan sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 19. Tajikistan has sent humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Committee of Emergency Situations, 3,500 tons of cargo were sent to Kazakhstan in response to the widespread floods in the country. The cargo will be delivered by 61 railway wagons and 13 freight trucks.

The flooding in Kazakhstan began in March, leading to the declaration of a state of emergency in eight regions at the local level. Tens of thousands of individuals have been involved in rescue operations, and over 115,000 people have been evacuated since the onset of the floods.

Previously, Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon, instructed the government to organize the urgent provision of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan.