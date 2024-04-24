Tajikistan talks with Iran over access to Indian Ocean

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 24. Tajikistan and Iran have discussed Tajikistan's access to the Chabahar seaport and transit cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport, this was discussed at a meeting of the Joint Committee on International Transport Corridors of Tajikistan and Iran, presided over by Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Dariush Amani. The Tajik team to Iran is led by Tajikistan's Deputy Minister of Transport, Shoista Saidmurodzoda.



On November 8, 2023, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi met in Dushanbe to discuss transport and logistics cooperation. Following their discussions, a Memorandum on International and Transit Transport via the Iranian port of Chabahar was inked.



Hence, the parties agreed, among other things, to take the following steps:

Facilitation and coordination of procedures to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of transport routes crossing the Chabahar port.

- Attracting cargo from other countries to routes crossing the Chabahar port.

- Collaboration on mutual investments to advance transportation infrastructure projects on routes passing through the port.

- Ensuring the security of passenger transport, vehicle movement, cargo storage, and environmental protection in accordance with international standards.

Chabahar is the largest port located in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan provinces of Iran. It is the only Iranian port with direct access to the Indian Ocean.

Currently, 16 countries in Eurasia have access to the Indian Ocean, including India, Bangladesh, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Myanmar, Malaysia, Oman, the UAE, Pakistan, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

Tajikistan has the opportunity to reach the Indian Ocean via the Chabahar port through the China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye-Europe international multimodal corridor.