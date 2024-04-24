Tajikistan, Italy fix on visa-free for diplomats

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 24. Tajikistan and Italy have signed an agreement on the exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the agreement was signed between the governments of Tajikistan and Italy during the visit of Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon, to the country.

According to the inked agreement, citizens of both countries having diplomatic passports can enter, exit, transit, and stay on the other country's territory without a visa for up to 90 days.

Tajik citizens' 90-day period begins on the first day of entrance into the Schengen area.

The agreement is indefinite and will be enforced 30 days after the final formal notification is received via diplomatic channels.

The President of Tajikistan embarked on his first official visit to Italy and the Vatican on April 22. Seven new documents were signed following the high-level meetings during the visit.