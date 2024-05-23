AIIB approves loan for major bridge construction project in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 23. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $75.5 million for building a 920-meter-long bridge in Tajikistan along the Obigarm-Nurobod section of the M41 International Highway, Trend reports.

The AIIB reports that this will be a significant component of Tajikistan's road network and the nation's first bridge of such size. It will improve connections between the landlocked areas of Tajikistan and nearby markets by acting as a vital link for Corridors 2, 3, and 5 of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program (CAREC).

The bridge will ensure an all-weather connection for over 350,000 residents in northeast Tajikistan, linking them not only to the capital city of Dushanbe but also to Kyrgyzstan's border, thus improving cross-border connectivity.

The construction of the 75-kilometer Obigarm-Nurobod section is divided into three segments. The AIIB's cooperates with other financial institutions on this project, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

In 2020, the AIIB also approved a $3.2 million grant to Tajikistan under its Project Preparation Special Fund. This grant supported various enhancements, including cost-effective bridge solutions, improved design to address geological challenges, and the adoption of the Design-Build method for efficient project delivery. It also strengthened the implementation agency’s capabilities through extensive capacity-building initiatives.

“The project aligns with two core thematic priorities of AIIB. First, it contributes to cross-border connectivity by establishing vital cross-border links with improved road safety along Tajikistan's essential corridor and ensuring connectivity between regions. Second, the project embraces green-finance principles by integrating environmentally and socially responsible practices and promoting resilient sustainable mechanisms in road infrastructure development,” Konstantin Limitovskiy, AIIB’s Vice President for Investment Operations in Region 2, said.