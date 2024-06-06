Tajikistan starts solar panel equipment manufacturing plant construction

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 6. Construction of the first solar panel equipment manufacturing plant commenced in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the official website of the President of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon laid the foundation stone for the construction of the country's first solar panel equipment manufacturing plant.

The plant is being built in the Dangara Free Economic Zone. The project calls for four phases of construction of the industrial complex by Tajikistan and Global Solar Wafer, a South Korean business.

Upon the full implementation of the project in four phases, more than 8,000 people will be employed, 95 percent of whom will be Tajik citizens. The enterprise will focus on producing equipment for solar panels, with a total investment of $2 billion over the four phases.

To support the favorable business and investment climate, 22 hectares of land in the western part of the Dangara Free Economic Zone have been allocated to build this enterprise. Construction work for the first phase is scheduled to begin in July of this year.

The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by March 2025, resulting in the production of solar panel equipment with a capacity of 5,000 megawatts. The establishment of solar panel production at this facility will create a solid foundation for achieving the goals of the "green economy" development strategy by building power plants using renewable energy sources and increasing alternative "green energy" production capacities to at least 1,000 megawatts by 2030.

Currently, 34 entities are registered in the Dangara Free Economic Zone, eight of which are operational and produced goods worth 73 million somoni ($6.777 million) in 2023.