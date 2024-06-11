Tajikistan plans to achieve effective results in water agenda at COP29 - Emomali Rahmon

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 11. Tajikistan plans to achieve effective results in the water agenda at COP29, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening ceremony of the III International Conference dedicated to the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" in Dushanbe.

"Since the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow in 2021, followed by Sharm El Sheikh and Dubai, Tajikistan, in cooperation with partner countries and international organizations, has been actively working to strengthen water in the climate agenda. We express confidence that this year we will achieve effective results in this direction within the framework of the next climate summit in Baku,” Rahmon said.

The President also mentioned that the Dushanbe Water Process will play an important role as a platform for dialog between various stakeholders for comprehensive preparations for the UN Water Conference in Dushanbe in 2028. The opportunities of this platform can also be used for the preparations for the UN Water Conference in 2026.

To note, the Dushanbe Water Process is an initiative of the Government of Tajikistan to support the achievement of the goals of the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028". A series of conferences, jointly coordinated by the Tajikistani government and the United Nations, are held every two years to put it into action.

Furthermore, in November this year, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). This was decided at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties decide otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

