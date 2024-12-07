Tajikistan introduces agricultural hi-tech with EBRD backing

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 7. In the Vakhsh district of Tajikistan's Khatlon region, the construction of an innovative demonstration plot for introducing new agricultural technologies has begun, with support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Trend reports via the bank.

The project is part of the second phase of the Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF II), supported by donors including the Green Climate Fund, the Austrian Federal Ministry, and South Korea.

The demonstration site will be located at the "Tanzila" farm. The new technologies being introduced aim to significantly reduce resource consumption and minimize environmental impact. Among the innovations are:

- greenhouses with drip irrigation systems, which can reduce water usage by 50-70 percent;

- solar panels for autonomous energy supply to greenhouses;

- biogas production systems that convert organic waste into biogas and fertilizers;

- vertical farming techniques to increase the yield of fodder crops and improve the economic efficiency of agricultural production.

"We plan to continue establishing similar sites in other regions of Tajikistan to introduce local producers to new technological solutions designed to mitigate the impacts of and adapt to climate change," the EBRD representatives said.

Notably, the GEFF II program is aimed at supporting Tajikistan's transition to a green economy. The program includes funding of up to $50 million to stimulate investments in environmentally friendly technologies across the agriculture, housing, and commercial sectors.