Coal production in Tajikistan grows

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 9. Tajikistan produced 2.569 million tons of coal in 2024, Trend reports via the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies.

According to the ministry's data, coal production increased by 485,000 tons compared to the previous year.

The coal extraction was carried out by 17 enterprises operating across 13 mines. As of January 1, 2025, the remaining coal stock at industry warehouses, including leftovers from previous years, amounted to over 764,500 tons.

State-owned enterprises accounted for 1.201 million tons of coal, or 47 percent of the total production, while private enterprises contributed 1.368 million tons, or 53 percent. Of the total coal mined, 1.785 million tons (69 percent) were extracted via open-pit mining, while the remaining 785,000 tons (31 percent) were produced through underground mining.

In 2024, Tajikistan’s industrial output amounted to 53.8 billion somoni ($4.9 billion), which is a 20 percent increase compared to 2023 at constant prices.