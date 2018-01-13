Turkmenistan’s Agrarian Party holding next extraordinary congress

13 January 2018 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent greetings to participants of the extraordinary third congress of the country’s Agrarian Party, the Turkmen government said in a message Jan. 13.

Special attention is paid to the comprehensive development of agriculture among the leading sectors of the economy, for the development of which big investments are spent, which determines the dynamic growth of the potential of regions in this sphere, according to the message.

“Production capacity of the agrarian sector is being modernized. Conditions are created for increasing the efficiency of agriculture, and modern machinery is systematically bought,” says the message.

The Agrarian Party was established in Sept. 2014 after the adoption of law “On Political Parties”.

