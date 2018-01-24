Submissions of candidacies for Parliament start in Turkmenistan

24 January 2018 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The submissions of candidacies for The Parliament of Turkmenistan and the members of local authorities – regional, district, and the city authorities will be accepted from the 24th of January until the 22nd of February, 2018, the CEC of the country has announced.

The elections are scheduled for March 25, 2018.

At the last meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC), the question of the opening of the polling stations at foreign diplomatic missions (consular organizations) of Turkmenistan for carrying out the elections was discussed.

Besides, the report by the chairmen of the electoral commissions about the preparatory works for the coming elections was read out.

The campaign will be monitored by national observers from the public organizations and political parties of the country and also by the international experts and observers from many countries and established organizations, such as OSCE, CIS and others, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan reported in a commentary on January 24.

