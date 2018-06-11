Turkmenistan ratifies treaty on extradition with UAE

11 June 2018 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 11

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan adopted a resolution “On ratification of the Extradition Treaty between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates”, the Turkmen government said in a statement June 11.

In addition, the documents "On ratification of the treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates", "on ratification of the agreement between the government of Turkmenistan and the government of the United Arab Emirates on combating terrorism, organized crime, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, as well as other types of crimes" were adopted.

In March 2018, the UAE capital hosted the talks between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

