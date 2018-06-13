Turkmenistan holds business talks in Croatia

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 13

The third meeting of the Turkmen-Croatian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation has taken place in Zagreb, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Commission’s meeting was attended by the heads and representatives of the leading ministries and departments, and representatives of the business circles of the two states.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening trade and economic ties.

An agreement was reached on the development of business relations, both through government agencies and the private sector.

A separate topic of discussion was the expansion of bilateral relations in the field of tourism, the message said. In November 2017, it was reported that Croatia expects Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to visit the country. Croatian companies are interested in partnership in such areas as energy, transport, metalworking and shipbuilding.

In particular, the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan places orders with the ULJANIK Brodоgradiliste d.d. Company for the construction of car and passenger ferries of the "Ro-Pax" type. Croatia has previously stated that it supports Turkmenistan's efforts to ensure energy security and develop mechanisms for reliable and stable transit of energy to world markets.

Turkmenistan is one of the key players in the energy market of the Caspian region and Central Asia and supports the diversification of routes. At this stage, the options for the delivery of Turkmen fuel to Europe through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan are being consistently studied.

