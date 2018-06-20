Turkmen president to attend UN conference in Dushanbe

20 June 2018 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has paid a working visit to Tajikistan, Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary (TDH) state news agency reported.

The president will participate in the International High-level Conference on International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" announced by the UN, to be held in Dushanbe. The bilateral meetings are planned to be held during the visit.

The forum is designed to continue the dialogue of all interested sides on water issues, promote the expansion and strengthening of partnership in this important area and develop practical recommendations for the achievement of water-related Sustainable Development Goals.

Turkmenistan once proposed to open a regional center for technologies in Ashgabat related to climate change in Central Asia and develop the UN Aral Sea Program and the UN Water Strategy.

Turkmenistan borders Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming in accordance with agreed quotas from four trans-boundary rivers, namely, Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek and Murgab.

Turkmenistan has a problem of the Aral Sea ecology, which is most noticeable in the northern region. In the Dashoguz region there were problems with the provision of drinking water and the fight against salinization of cultivation lands.

