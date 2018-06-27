New personnel appointments in Turkmen oil & gas sector

27 June 2018 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 27

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Yazmyrat Muhammetmyradov has been appointed deputy chairman of the Turkmengas state concern, according to the decree of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In accordance with another presidential decree, Orazmyrat Kurenov has been appointed deputy chairman of the Turkmennebit (Turkmenoil) state concern.

Turkmenistan is one of the main gas suppliers in the Caspian Sea region. It exports gas to China and Iran.

Turkmengas state concern is developing gas and gas condensate fields, extracts gas and gas condensate, transports gas, gas condensate and liquefied gas, sells gas for export and within the country.

Turkmennebit (Turkmenoil) state concern is the main oil producer in the country.

Such foreign companies as Burren Energy PLC (a branch of ENI), Mitro International Limited, Dragon Oil PLC and Petronas produce oil in Turkmenistan.

Azernews Newspaper
