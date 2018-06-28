Turkmenistan developing inter-city bus trips

28 June 2018 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 28

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Comfortable passenger buses of Yutong model began to run on the long-distance route of Ashgabat-Tejen, Akhal velayat (region) of the country, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper wrote.

Several buses will be driven along the route five times a week.

Traffic schedule: from 06:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. (local time).

The renewal of service yard of enterprises and organizations of the Ministry of Road Transport of Turkmenistan allowed for expanding long-distance passenger transportation and providing road transport services to tourists arriving in the country, the message says.

Ashgabat-Bayramali and Ashgabat-Khazar routes were opened at the beginning of the year, the departure for which is implemented from the bus station, located in the northern part of the capital - on the Ashgabat-Dashoguz highway.

South Korean Hyundai Universe Luxury and Chinese Yutong ZK6129H buses are also involved in long-distance routes in the Balkan and Lebap velayats (regions).

Azernews Newspaper
