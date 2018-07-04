Turkmenistan discusses key issues with UN, OSCE and IAEA in Vienna

4 July 2018 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 4

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, was on a working visit to Vienna (Austria), the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Meetings were held with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Yury Fedotov, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano, and the Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Lassina Zerbo.

In addition, meetings were held with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger and Deputy to the Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Hiroshi Kuniyoshi.

During the talks, the sides discussed technical cooperation, energy, the fight against drug trafficking, crime and terrorism. The sides exchanged views on cooperation in the development of the private sector and agriculture.

A meeting with the Secretary General of the Federal Ministry for European Affairs, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria Johannes Peterlick was held during the visit to discuss the prospects of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic and cultural spheres.

