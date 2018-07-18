OSCE consulting Turkmen law enforcement officers on ethical standards

18 July 2018 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

An OSCE-organized national seminar on professional integrity and ethical standards in law enforcement bodies took place in Ashgabat city, the OSCE Ashgabat office said in a message.

Officials from the national security, interior, justice and defense ministries, the Supreme Court, the State Service to Combat Economic Crimes, the State Migration Service and other law enforcement bodies of Turkmenistan participated in the event.

The OSCE Center in Ashgabat organized the seminar to contribute to an enhanced understanding of professional integrity and current ethical standards for the conduct of law enforcement officers.

The two-day seminar was delivered by an international expert from Lithuania and OSCE experts from the Office of the Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), the Secretariat’s Gender Section and the Mission in Serbia.

The topics addressed included international standards and initiatives in combating and preventing corruption, codes of conduct for law enforcement structures and measures to identify fraud and corruption in law enforcement bodies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev: Italy can play active role in Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 14:10
Turkmengaz state concern to purchase equipment, communications tools
Tenders 13:49
Turkmengeology State Corporation announces tender
Tenders 12:49
CNPC opens tender to rent vehicles, construction equipment in Turkmenistan
Tenders 17 July 20:29
Turkmenistan creates artificial island near Caspian coast
Turkmenistan 17 July 19:12
Turkmenistan studying Israel's experience in animal husbandry
Economy news 17 July 16:28
Latest
Spanish company reveals volume of investments in TAP
Oil&Gas 14:29
Uzbekistan to increase energy export to Afghanistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:21
Trump made at least 8 reuquest to meet Rouani, iran claims
Politics 14:12
UK PM May to visit Northern Ireland to offer Brexit reassurances
Europe 14:10
President Aliyev: Italy can play active role in Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 14:10
EU to hit Google with 4.3 billion euro fine in Android case
Europe 14:08
Azerbaijan creates company responsible for cotton industry
Economy news 13:50
Turkmengaz state concern to purchase equipment, communications tools
Tenders 13:49
Anglo Asian Mining decreases sale of gold mined in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13:34