OSCE consulting Turkmen law enforcement officers on ethical standards

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

An OSCE-organized national seminar on professional integrity and ethical standards in law enforcement bodies took place in Ashgabat city, the OSCE Ashgabat office said in a message.

Officials from the national security, interior, justice and defense ministries, the Supreme Court, the State Service to Combat Economic Crimes, the State Migration Service and other law enforcement bodies of Turkmenistan participated in the event.

The OSCE Center in Ashgabat organized the seminar to contribute to an enhanced understanding of professional integrity and current ethical standards for the conduct of law enforcement officers.

The two-day seminar was delivered by an international expert from Lithuania and OSCE experts from the Office of the Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), the Secretariat’s Gender Section and the Mission in Serbia.

The topics addressed included international standards and initiatives in combating and preventing corruption, codes of conduct for law enforcement structures and measures to identify fraud and corruption in law enforcement bodies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news