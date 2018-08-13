Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan advance strategic partnership

13 August 2018 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The exchange of ratification documents of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, signed on April 18, 2017, took place in Aktau, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement Aug. 13.

The above-mentioned agreement establishes the relations of strategic partnership between the two countries on the basis of equality, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation, and also brings the bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level, corresponding to the potential and actual needs of the Turkmen-Kazakhstan cooperation, the message says.

The document will enter into force on September 11, 2018. The Agreement on Strategic Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan was signed in Astana based on the results of the high-level talks. The presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Nursultan Nazarbayev also signed an agreement on carrying out demarcation work on the Turkmen-Kazakh state border.

In addition, the parties signed an agreement on the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, a program of cooperation between the ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two states for 2017-2018, an anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing cooperation agreement, an agreement on mutual protection of confidential information, an agreement on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EDB prepares to invest in new projects in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:54
Afghanistan buys chemical products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 11:44
Securities market revives at KASE
Economy news 11:33
Turkmenistan, Japan Bank for International Cooperation mull prospects of co-op
Economy news 09:23
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan's Mangystau, Russia up by over 9%
Economy news 09:19
Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region eyes to increase export volume of processed products
Economy news 09:18
Latest
Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics: best moments (PHOTO)
Society 15:13
Iran to overcome US sanctions with better planning, Khamenei says
Politics 15:09
Azercell’s Barama Center announces new incubation program
ICT 15:06
Summit of heads of state of Caspian countries great historical event - analyst
Politics 15:02
“My Bakcell” – manage your number’s balance, enjoy customer care directly from your smartphone (PHOTO)
Society 14:43
CBA deposit auction: Demand 2.1 times higher than supply
Economy news 14:40
Tehran in talks with Baku to export electricity to Russia
Oil&Gas 14:36
Share of joint ventures in industrial production of Uzbekistan grows
Economy news 14:32
Another participant of Ganja events, who planned terror attack, eliminated in Sumgait
Politics 13:50