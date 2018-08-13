Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan advance strategic partnership

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The exchange of ratification documents of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, signed on April 18, 2017, took place in Aktau, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement Aug. 13.

The above-mentioned agreement establishes the relations of strategic partnership between the two countries on the basis of equality, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation, and also brings the bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level, corresponding to the potential and actual needs of the Turkmen-Kazakhstan cooperation, the message says.

The document will enter into force on September 11, 2018. The Agreement on Strategic Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan was signed in Astana based on the results of the high-level talks. The presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Nursultan Nazarbayev also signed an agreement on carrying out demarcation work on the Turkmen-Kazakh state border.

In addition, the parties signed an agreement on the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, a program of cooperation between the ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two states for 2017-2018, an anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing cooperation agreement, an agreement on mutual protection of confidential information, an agreement on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken".

