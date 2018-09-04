"Heavy Caspian: Turkmenistan 2018" conference to be held in Avaza city

4 September 2018 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The first international conference Heavy Caspian: Turkmenistan 2018 will be held in the Avaza city on October 1-3, 2018, the international company Heavy World said in a statement.

This event is a multi-platform for professional discussions and solutions for handling oversized cargo.

It will discuss the structure of logistics in the country, including: the capability of the port of Turkmenbashi to receive project cargo, the state of road and railway infrastructure, the experience of delivery of project cargo to Turkmenistan.

The conference plans to touch upon all the aspects of logistics in Turkmenistan, including:

- Potential of Turkmenistan transport infrastructure (ports, roads, bridges)
- Sharing practice of delivering project cargoes in the direction of Turkmenistan
- Particulars of state regulation of the transport sector

The press release says that in 2017, the GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate of Turkmenistan amounted to 6.5 percent, which is higher than the indicator for 2016 by 0.3 percent. Turkmenistan is adapting to changes in the economic environment.

The construction of the Turkmenbashi seaport in Turkmenistan has been completed, the construction of a gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene and polypropylene, the construction of the country's largest gas field "Galkynysh" is nearing completion.

Turkmenistan borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan on land, and with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran on the sea.

