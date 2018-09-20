OSCE holds regional seminar in Ashgabat on combating financing of terrorism

20 September 2018 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in an OSCE-supported regional seminar “Combating financing of terrorism: best practices within the OSCE region” in Ashgabat, the OSCE said in a message.

The seminar organized by the OSCE Center in Ashgabat aimed to share international standards and best practices in the area of combating the financing of terrorism.

The participants also discussed further strengthening of international and interagency cooperation among the relevant state authorities.

Experts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan presented their countries’ experiences in combating the financing of terrorism and foreign terrorist fighters, highlighting the importance of the relevant legislative framework and of conducting national risk assessments related to the financing of terrorism.

The participants also shared best practices in interagency interaction in the detection of cases of the financing of terrorism and foreign terrorist fighters and stressed the role of international cooperation in the detection of transboundary financial flows.

“The OSCE calls on its participating states to apply a coordinated approach to combating terrorism at all levels while promoting interagency and interstate cooperation as well as interaction with relevant international and regional organizations,” said Natalya Drozd, head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.

An international expert touched upon the distribution schemes to finance terrorism and foreign terrorist fighters and best practices in the detection of transboundary financial flows.

The seminar also addressed analytical methods to detect suspicious transactions and funding sources in the area of the financing of foreign terrorist fighters.

During the practical exercises, participants worked in groups to review cases related to the investigation of terrorist financing cases by financial and criminal intelligence units.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan starts exporting polymer products
Turkmenistan 09:54
Exhibition of economic achievements of Turkmenistan opens in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 19 September 12:42
Turkmenistan cooperating with UN in fight against terrorism
Turkmenistan 19 September 12:16
Turkmenistan significantly reduces consumption of ozone-depleting substances
Economy news 19 September 09:57
Cotton harvesting starts in northern region of Turkmenistan
Economy news 18 September 14:41
Turkmenistan modernizes berth on Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 18 September 14:38
Latest
Azerbaijan increases purchase price for raw cotton
Economy news 11:45
Turkish-American relations to be strengthened through trade - Erdogan
Turkey 11:42
His Holiness Pope Francis to visit Lithuania
Other News 11:32
Big Indonesian company now in charge of Royal Palace Samarkand
Tourism 11:30
Repair of offshore platforms completed in Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block
Oil&Gas 11:16
State supports Uzbek banking sector growth – Fitch
Economy news 11:13
PM Bakhtadze meets Amazon executive, discusses Georgia’s potential in development of digital economy
Georgia 11:11
Turkey expands territory for oil & gas exploration
Oil&Gas 11:07
Turkish parliament delegation holds meetings in Azerbaijan's parliament
Politics 11:07