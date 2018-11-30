Turkmenistan, Belarus sharing experience in social and labor sphere

30 November 2018 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A delegation of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus paid a working visit to Turkmenistan at the invitation of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan, the Belarusian embassy in Ashgabat said.

The delegation consisted of the heads of the departments of the ministry responsible for the regulatory framework for labor relations, labor protection, as well as employment policy.

Several meetings will be held during the visit. The experience gained by Belarus in the field of labor relations and social protection of the population will be exchanged.

A meeting of the Belarusian delegation with Turkmen Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Muhammetseyit Sylapov and a round table meeting are planned to be held.

