Belarus, Turkmenistan adopt program of co-op between foreign ministries

6 April 2019 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

Belarus and Turkmenistan adopted a program of cooperation between foreign ministries for 2019-2020, Trend reports via BelTA.

The document was signed by Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov on the sidelines of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers on April 5 in Moscow.

Vladimir Makei and Rashid Meredov also discussed the most relevant issues of bilateral relations.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Moscow, Belarusian Foreign Minister and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov also held talks.

