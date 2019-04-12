Turkmenistan to put up state property for sale

12 April 2019 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan issues permits to drill production wells to extract groundwater
Turkmenistan 12:38
Turkmenistan building up electricity production for export
Oil&Gas 12:30
Turkmenistan, Russia to hold business negotiations
Turkmenistan 12:21
Plant for production of aerated concrete launched in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:08
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan mull development of cross-border trade
Turkmenistan 11 April 15:02
Construction of Turkmen section of TAPI gas pipeline nearing completion
Oil&Gas 11 April 14:47
Latest
Trump, in talks with South Korea's Moon, says sanctions on North Korea to stay in place
World 12:44
World Bank to help restructure wage system of Uzbekistan
Economy 12:41
Turkmenistan issues permits to drill production wells to extract groundwater
Turkmenistan 12:38
Turkmenistan building up electricity production for export
Oil&Gas 12:30
Minister: Azerbaijan iss peace-loving country, but will never reconcile with occupation (PHOTO)
Politics 12:24
Turkmenistan, Russia to hold business negotiations
Turkmenistan 12:21
Uzbek company to build fueling complex at Tashkent airport
Oil&Gas 12:19
President of Kazakhstan to pay two-day visit to Uzbekistan
Economy 12:18
CEO: Banks can help boost production boom in Iran
Economy 12:09