Turkmenistan, Argentina mull prospects for co-op in energy sector

23 July 2019 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 23

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with Ambassador of Argentina (with residence in Moscow) Ricardo Ernesto Lagorio, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat noted that Argentina is committed to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, the report said.

The parties discussed the development of trade and economic relations, having considered the possibilities of establishing exports and imports between the two countries. It was noted that Argentina has extensive experience in the areas of agriculture, cattle breeding and energy. In this regard, the topic of organizing business meetings was raised.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has been developing cooperation with Latin American countries, including Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela.

