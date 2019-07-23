State Customs Committee of Turkmenistan prepares for exhibition in Awaza

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

State Customs Service of Turkmenistan plans to display its stands at the Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition, which will be held on August 11-12 in the Turkmen tourist resort of Awaza, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The event is timed to the first Caspian Economic Forum, and is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

During the exhibition, it is planned to present national stands of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran and Turkmenistan, as well as to hold round table meetings on the development of the movement of goods through the North-South and West-East international transport corridors.

Companies from Turkey, Belarus, France, Japan, Germany, Uzbekistan, the Netherlands, the UAE, China, Finland and other countries will also take part in the exhibition.

