State Customs Committee of Turkmenistan prepares for exhibition in Awaza

23 July 2019 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

State Customs Service of Turkmenistan plans to display its stands at the Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition, which will be held on August 11-12 in the Turkmen tourist resort of Awaza, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The event is timed to the first Caspian Economic Forum, and is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

During the exhibition, it is planned to present national stands of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran and Turkmenistan, as well as to hold round table meetings on the development of the movement of goods through the North-South and West-East international transport corridors.

Companies from Turkey, Belarus, France, Japan, Germany, Uzbekistan, the Netherlands, the UAE, China, Finland and other countries will also take part in the exhibition.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan carries out measures to prevent infectious diseases
Turkmenistan 11:55
Turkmenistan, Argentina mull prospects for co-op in energy sector
Turkmenistan 10:13
Delegationof Iranian Chamber of Commerce to visit Turkmenistan
Iran 22 July 16:38
Turkmenistan to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 22 July 13:33
Turkmenistan prepares for business negotiations with Bahrain
Turkmenistan 22 July 11:33
Turkmenistan develops medical cooperation with Russia, Israel
Turkmenistan 22 July 10:08
Latest
Volume of problem loans of Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku decreases
Economy 11:58
Turkmenistan carries out measures to prevent infectious diseases
Turkmenistan 11:55
Jizzakh cement may be used for construction of NPP in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:50
Iran-Iraq trade turnover can reach $20B
Finance 11:44
International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy equipment for ATM security systems via tender
Tenders 11:43
International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy banking equipment via tender
Tenders 11:39
South Korea fires hundreds of warning shots at Russian military plane
Other News 11:31
First cargo to be delivered from Turkey to Georgia on new railway on July 23
Economy 11:30
Turkey, Jordan to mull regional issues
Turkey 11:20