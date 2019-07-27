Turkmenistan, Russia to hold business negotiations at regional level

27 July 2019 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting of the Turkmenistan-Astrakhan Council on Entrepreneurship is scheduled for August 11 in Turkmenbashi city, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

This structure was created upon the decision of the Turkmen-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

The delegation of the Astrakhan region will be headed by acting governor of the region Igor Babushkin. The corresponding documents are planned to be signed with the Turkmen side.

Earlier it was reported that Astrakhan is interested in Turkmenistan’s transit possibilities for the transportation of Russian goods, in particular, to Central Asia and Afghanistan.

In its turn, the Astrakhan region offers energy equipment for the Turkmen developing energy system, ships and equipment for fishing.

Turkmenistan is ready to increase export of building materials, in particular cement, products of the oil refining and petrochemical industry, agriculture and light industry to Astrakhan.

Moreover, Turkmenistan is interested in expanding ferry transportation services in the Caspian Sea. According to the experts, the direct rail-ferry service between the Russian ports of Olya near Astrakhan and Makhachkala and the Turkmenbashi port could ensure an increase in freight traffic from Turkmenistan to Russia, Georgia, Ukraine and Belarus. The parties discuss the establishment of air traffic among Astrakhan, Turkmenbashi and Ashgabat.

Earlier, an interest was expressed in opening a wholesale-and-logistic center in the Astrakhan region to promote the Turkmen goods in the Russian market.

