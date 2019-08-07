Turkmenistan holds discussions with representatives of UNHCR

7 August 2019 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting with representatives of the regional representative office of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Central Asia was held at the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the representative office.

The parties expressed confidence in expanding the partnership between Turkmenistan and UNHCR.

"As a full member of the global community, Turkmenistan adheres to generally accepted norms of international law and as a neutral state puts forward peace-loving and humanistic initiatives, supporting international principles for the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations," the information reads.

It is also emphasized that as a permanent member of the Executive Committee of the UNHCR, Turkmenistan pursues its state policy in accordance with its obligations under the conventions.

As stated, the UNHCR expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for the work done to reduce the number of stateless persons. Last year, 735 people who were permanently residing in the territory of Turkmenistan, had no citizenship and were representatives of different nationalities became Turkmen citizens. Between 2011-2017, 8,145 people were accepted into the citizenship of Turkmenistan.

The UNHCR approved a global plan of action to eradicate statelessness for the period 2014-2024 in November 2014, which was enshrined in a resolution of the UN General Assembly.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EIA reveals forecasts for oil output in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10:57
Turkmenistan actively cooperates with International Organization for Migration
Turkmenistan 6 August 13:59
Turkey discloses number of incoming Turkmen tourists in June
Turkey 6 August 12:09
Turkmenistan to reduce areas allocated for wheat
Economy 6 August 11:23
Rich cotton crop cultivated in Turkmenistan in 2019
Finance 6 August 10:21
Turkmenistan prepares for holding meeting of People’s Council
Turkmenistan 6 August 09:40
Latest
Iran may benefit from further deterioration in US-China relations
Economy 12:11
Cash circulation in Azerbaijan increases
Finance 12:07
France denies report that Macron invited Rouhani to G7 summit
Other News 12:05
US-China trade war to pose spillover risks for oil market sentiment
Oil&Gas 12:02
French females detained in Turkey
Turkey 11:55
Turkey appoints head of Turkish Space Agency
Turkey 11:54
Turkmen ministry opens tender for construction of residential buildings
Tenders 11:54
Georgia's commercial banks buy securities worth 40M lari
Finance 11:49
EIA forecasts increase of oil output in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 11:44