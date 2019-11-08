OSCE strengthening cooperation with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

OSCE Center in Ashgabat organized a three-day course as part of its activities dedicated to the Center’s 20th anniversary, Trend reports on Nov. 8 referring to the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.



A lecture series on the structure, principles and values of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe took place from November 5-7, 2019, at the Institute of International Relations of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat Natalya Drozd emphasized the OSCE’s importance to regional and international security.



“We hope that that our course will aid you in your continuing professional growth as future specialists in the field of international relations, and will contribute to the efforts of the Turkmen government to strengthen further its cooperation with OSCE and other international organizations,” Drozd added.

The head of the OSCE Center drew particular attention to the strengthening of the OSCE’s cooperation with the Turkmen government over the last two decades, and their continuing collaboration in a wide range of fields within all three OSCE dimensions.

International experts provided students with solid factual knowledge and first-hand experience of the workings and structure of the OSCE, and stimulated discussions on the Organization’s wider role in the international community and its activities in Turkmenistan.

