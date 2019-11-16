OSCE Center in Ashgabat holds regional workshop on water management technologies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The OSCE Center in Ashgabat provided a platform for regional dialogue on the best practices and standards in use of innovative water management technologies, Trend reports on Nov. 16 referring to the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.

Representatives of the State Committee of Water Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) and other Turkmen agencies, as well as their counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan attended the workshop.

International experts focused on Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM), presenting innovative solutions ensuring sustainable water supply for irrigation, sustainable urban water management, innovative renewable energy technologies for the water industry and the use of Information and Communication Technologies within the field of sustainable water management.

“It is impossible to ignore the reality of the 21st Century, the age of ‘high technology’, in which innovative decisions and technological know-how, digital and robo-technology are an essential prerequisite for technological progress in any field”, Natalya Drozd, Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, said.

The experts facilitated discussions and the exchange of information on national experience in the area of water management and practical applications of technological solutions in the Central Asia region.

Turkmenistan borders Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming in accordance with agreed quotas from four trans-boundary rivers, namely the Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek and Murgab rivers. The Amu Darya River accounts for almost 90 percent of the total water supply in Turkmenistan.

