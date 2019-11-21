Turkmenistan eyes to launch second artificial satellite into outer space

21 November 2019 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan, US hold political consultations in Washington
Turkmenistan 16:14
Int'l economic forum participants discuss establishment of SPECA Fund in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 15:52
Turkmenistan aims to attract foreign investment in chemical industry
Business 15:40
Turkmenistan to look for new destinations from Turkmenbashi Seaport
Business 14:50
Turkmen company implementing new technologies for gas sulfur transportation
Oil&Gas 14:21
Turkey decreases fruit exports to Turkmenistan
Turkey 13:13
Latest
Foreign investments in Iran increase by over 30%
Business 19:23
Impact of rising gasoline prices on inflation to be about 4% - Iran’s Central Bank
Business 19:18
Russian expert forecasts oil production in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Commentary 19:07
Iran’s rice imports decline, butter imports grow
Business 19:05
Kazakhstan, US agree on Central Asia regional energy market creation
Oil&Gas 19:01
Iran exports 38 electricity consumption optimizers to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 18:47
Italy to facilitate creation of JVs in Uzbekistan
Business 18:19
Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication announces grant competition
Finance 18:15
Zakharova: Format of Karabakh talks should be determined by sides of negotiations
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:09