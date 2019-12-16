Turkmenistan approves composition of intergovernmental commission with Turkey

16 December 2019 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov approved the composition of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish commission on economic cooperation from the Turkmen side, Trend reports referring to the decree of Turkmenistan's president.

Turkey is one of largest trade partners of Turkmenistan, where is registered about 600 of Turkish companies, working in spheres of trade, investment, construction, energy, transport, and communication in textile and processing industry.

Turkmenistan exports textile, fuel and energy, chemical, and agricultural products to Turkey. Metal and metal products, household goods, equipment, building materials, electrical engineering, chemical and light industry products, food, vehicles, and medicines come from Turkey.

In addition, Ashgabat and Ankara are pointed at developing energy cooperation.

