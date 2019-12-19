Ashgabat to host Davis Cup international tennis tournament qualification stage

19 December 2019 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Davis Cup international tennis tournament stage is planned to be held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on June 8-15, 2020, Trend reports referring to ‘Turkmenistan’ TV channel.

The corresponding decree was signed by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov by charging the Ministry of Sport and Youth Policy with holding this event together with the National Tennis Federation and the International Tennis Federation.

The representatives of 17 countries are expected to participate in the tournament. The athletes who will successfully compete during the tournament will be entitled to participate in the third stage of the Davis Cup qualifying tournament in 2021.

