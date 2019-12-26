Turkmenistan appoints new ambassador to Portugal

26 December 2019 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan appointed Shohrat Jumayev its new ambassador to Portugal, Trend reports citing the relevant decree of the Turkmen president.

The diplomat will also continue to lead the Turkmen diplomatic mission in France.

Earlier, Shohrat Jumayev was appointed Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to UNESCO and the Bureau of International Expositions.

The need for developing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and expanding contacts in the cultural and humanitarian sphere was considered in earlier talks between Ashgabat and Lisbon.

It was emphasized that both sides have enormous potential to significantly expand the entire spectrum of relations.

